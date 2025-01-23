Space Force Forecasts $2.3B in Satellite Services Contracts

The U.S. Space Force’s Commercial Satellite Communications Office, or CSCO, forecasts $2.3 billion in contracting opportunities for commercial satellite services for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

Maneuverable GEO Program

According to the procurement forecast issued in December, the largest contracting opportunity is the maneuverable GEO program, which is worth approximately between $895 million and $905 million.

The program seeks to acquire custom-built small satellites and services designed for operations in geostationary Earth orbit.

According to the report, CSCO released a request for information in October to assess the capabilities of the small GEO satellite sector. The office could release a draft solicitation in February and award an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract later in 2025.

CSCO Director Clare Hopper said the maneuverable GEO program shows how “we’re connecting the joint force to the commercial marketplace” and reflects a shift toward agility in traditionally static GEO operations.

Army Satcom as a Managed Service

The U.S. Army’s Satcom as a Managed Service, or SATaaMS, program could be awarded in the summer. Under this program, companies will manage hardware installation, network support and other aspects of satellite communications services through subscription-based contracts.

The SATaaMS program is valued at approximately $195 million to $205 million.