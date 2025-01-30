Sergio McKenzie Named NASA Goddard Space Flight Center CIO

Sergio McKenzie, a 25-year IT veteran, has been appointed as chief information officer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, according to a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

“[I’m] truly honored for the opportunity to serve GSFC and NASA HQ advancing scientific discovery and space exploration,” McKenzie wrote.

McKenzie’s Background

He was previously with NASA GSFC for over 10 years, serving as associate division manager of CSSD for the Information Technology and Communications Directorate and as chief information security officer until April 2020.

McKenzie was most recently the assistant chief information officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Earlier in his career, he served as chief information security officer and chief technology officer at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

He has expertise in cybersecurity, program management, systems engineering and integration.