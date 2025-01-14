Sean Gainey Reveals USASMDC Future Plans

Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey , commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, has announced the future plans of the USASMDC .

The Army said Monday the command is focusing on modernizing the Army’s air and missile defense strategy and has identified three immediate priorities to achieve this goal. This includes the establishment of an Army space branch, advancement of the missile defeat concept and provision of support for the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site.

Air and Missile Defense Modernization

Gainey, also commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, led efforts to update the Army’s air and missile defense strategy through the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Strategy 2040. Expected to be released in September, the revised strategy aims to address evolving and emerging threats.

Army Space Branch

The USASMDC is planning to create a space branch within the Army that will enable the command to retain experts with critical skills.

“Space capabilities are integrated into every aspect of modern warfare and play a significant role in successful multidomain operations,” said Gainey. “It’s USASMDC’s job to plan for the establishment of the space branch and to advocate for its implementation.”

Missile Defeat Concept

As JFCC IMD commander, Gainey can advance the missile defeat concept. His goal is to leverage active, attack and passive operations to achieve a holistic approach to missile defense.

Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site

The initiative to modernize air and missile defense is connected to the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. By modernizing the RTS and its facilities, the test site will be able to provide enhanced capabilities to Space Command and Space Force.