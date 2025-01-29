Sean Duffy Takes Oath as Transportation Secretary

Former congressman Sean Duffy on Tuesday took oath as the 20th secretary of the Department of Transportation hours after the Senate confirmed his nomination in a 77-22 vote.

Resetting CAFE Standards

Upon arrival at DOT headquarters Tuesday, the department said Duffy, who was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, signed a memorandum directing personnel to kick off the process of resetting Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE, standards as part of efforts to reduce the price of a car and end the electric vehicle mandate.

The new memo directs the Office of the General Counsel, the Office of the Undersecretary for Policy and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to begin a rulemaking process to replace or rescind all existing CAFE standards.

Sean Duffy’s Career Background

Duffy served in Congress for 10 years as the representative for Wisconsin’s 7th District. The Republican served on the House Financial Services Committee and helped address local transportation concerns through his co-chairmanship of the Great Lakes Task Force.

Before serving as a congressman, he spent a decade as the district attorney of Ashland County in Wisconsin.

After leaving Congress, the Wisconsin native hosted the Fox Business show, “The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy.”

The newly appointed DOT secretary has a marketing degree from St. Mary’s University and a juris doctorate degree from William Mitchell College of Law.