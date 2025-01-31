Robert Hammer Named to Dual Executive Roles at DHS HSI

Robert Hammer announced on LinkedIn Thursday that he has been appointed deputy executive associate director and acting executive associate director of homeland security investigations at the Department of Homeland Security .

Robert Hammer’s New DHS Responsibilities

In his dual role, Hammer is tasked with leading a 10,000-strong team of special agents, criminal analysts, support staff and contractors stationed in over 237 offices in the U.S. and around the world. He will lead efforts to protect public safety, secure U.S. borders and maintain national security. As part of HSI, the acting EAD will also be involved in investigating transnational crimes, enforcing immigration and trade regulations and preventing trade fraud, human trafficking and narcotics smuggling.

Hammer’s Career Highlights

The DHS executive most recently served as assistant director of the Cyber and Operational Technology division, where he oversaw IT programs and operations technology advancements supporting HSI’s law enforcement mission.

Hammer also held various special agent in charge roles for HSI offices in Seattle, Atlanta and Nashville. Prior to that, he was chief of staff of DHS joint task force investigations, operations chief of domestic operations, supervisor of maritime smuggling investigations and program manager at the National Training Academy. He started his Homeland Security career in 2001 serving as a special agent and criminal investigator.