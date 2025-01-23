Raft Exhibits Advanced C2 Capabilities at USAF Exercise

Defense tech firm Raft has demonstrated the capabilities of its Raft Data Platform, or [R]DP, during the Air Combat Command and the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis’ Capstone 24B exercise.

At the event, [R]DP was deployed as a command and control platform and facilitated the identification and integration of new technology into the kill chain for enhanced battle management and tactical operations, Raft said Wednesday. The exercise tests new command, control and communications capabilities that could improve warfighters’ situational awareness.

Enhanced Battle Management for Modern Warfare

The exercise showcased new technologies to increase the speed, accuracy, and scale of battle management, according to Raft Chief Product Officer Trey Coleman. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with the U.S. Air Force as we continue to leverage automation and artificial intelligence to perform battle management functions that previously required an entirely human workforce,” he added.

During the exercise, Raft integrated [R]DP into the Air Force’s existing systems to exhibit its ability to function as a C2 data transport layer that can support different applications throughout the kill chain process. The ACC used the platform to collect and merge data from multiple sources into a single dashboard.

Providing Forces With Actionable Insights

Raft also delivered a battle management prototype called StarSage. The artificial intelligence-enabled system is designed to deliver actionable insights enabling military forces to make faster and accurate operational decisions.