Pentagon Forms Strategic & Critical Materials Board of Directors

The Department of Defense has officially established a federal advisory committee that will advise the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment on a strategy for securing DOD’s strategic and critical materials supply chains and strengthening the National Defense Stockpile.

DOD said Monday the Strategic and Critical Materials Board of Directors was formed in accordance with the Stock Piling Act and the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

“The National Defense Industrial Strategy highlights the critical importance of working together with stakeholders to identify innovative solutions for complex industrial base challenges,” said Laura Taylor-Kale, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, or ASD IBP.

“This Board will convene leading experts across industry and the federal government to inform the Department’s efforts to ensure secure and resilient access to the materials and minerals that underpin key defense capabilities,” added Taylor-Kale.

According to DOD, the ASD IBP will chair the board, which will include members appointed by the departments of Defense, Energy, State, Interior and Commerce and the Senate and House Armed Services Committees.

The board is expected to hold its first meeting in 2025.