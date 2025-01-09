Pentagon Releases Mission Architecture Style Guide

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering has issued new guidance designed to aid model-based systems engineers and architects in developing, presenting and analyzing model-based mission architectures.

In a LinkedIn post published Wednesday, the OUSD R&E said the Mission Architecture Style Guide, or MASG, seeks to promote collaboration and reduce duplication of effort to encourage the development of authoritative joint models to analyze advanced technology concepts and missions across the Department of Defense.

The new resource will serve as a companion guidance to the second version of the Mission Engineering Guide published in October 2023.

What Is the Purpose of the Mission Architecture Style Guide?

The 74-page document seeks to facilitate the production and sharing of authoritative architectures that can be used by the DOD community at large while remaining in alignment with international Object Management Group standards.

The guide also provides advice to mission architects as they develop views and presentation materials to inform senior DOD and government leaders on key policy and investment decisions that drive technology development.

The resource should be used in conjunction with the Enterprise Architecture Guide for the Unified Architecture Framework.

