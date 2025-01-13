OPM Appoints Melvin Brown as CIO

The Office of Personnel Management has promoted Melvin Brown, deputy chief information officer, to CIO.

Brown announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

He succeeded Guy Cavallo, who retired from federal service after over two decades in government.

Melvin Brown’s Career Background

According to his profile on the professional networking site, he previously served as a director at the Small Business Administration before joining OPM as deputy CIO in 2021.

Brown spent nearly eight years at the Department of Homeland Security, where he served as a senior adviser to the Presidential Transition Office, program manager for the Supply Chain Management Initiative and program manager for the Performance and Learning Management System.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran also served as chief of staff within the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Office of Information Technology and program manager for the Knowledge Services Network at the Federal Aviation Administration.

He additionally served as an adjunct professor at the University of Phoenix for 14 years.