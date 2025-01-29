OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Gov

OpenAI has launched a new version of its generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT designed to streamline access of U.S. government agencies to the company’s frontier models.

The company said Tuesday ChatGPT Gov can be deployed by agencies in their Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud environments, allowing them to easily manage privacy, compliance and security requirements.

OpenAI considers expanding the generative AI tool to Azure’s classified regions and continues its pursuit of FedRAMP Moderate and High certifications for its fully managed software-as-a-service offering, ChatGPT Enterprise.

How Can Agencies Use ChatGPT Gov?

With ChatGPT Gov, agencies can upload text and image files and save and share conversations within their government workspace.

The AI tool comes with an administrative console that IT teams and chief information officers can use to help manage groups, single sign-on, custom GPTs and users.

The technology could also enable employees to build and share custom GPTs within their government workspace.

OpenAI said it expects ChatGPT Gov to accelerate internal authorization of its tools to handle non-public sensitive data.