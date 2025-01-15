OMB Issues RFI for Domestic Chip Manufacturing Supply Chain

The Office of Management and Budget has issued a request for information for the advancement of the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors in commercial information technology.

Boosting Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing Resilience

According to the notice posted on the Federal Registry Wednesday, the OMB is seeking industry feedback on methods of enhancing domestic semiconductor manufacturing resilience. It also involves maintaining the domestic supply chain through sustainable procurement of commercial IT end products, including U.S.-fabricated semiconductors. The RFI is also seeking input on possible procurement strategies that lessen supply chain disruptions and boost semiconductor production in the country.

The Made in America Office and the Office of Federal Procurement Policy of the OMB are also requesting information on possible strategies for how the federal acquisition system can utilize domestic sources for semiconductors. The OMB offices intend to determine a safe and secure supply chain for commercial IT products.

According to the RFI, the market segments of interest are telecommunication infrastructure and services, cloud and data center infrastructure and services, ICT devices like mobile phones and laptops and transportation or vehicles.

Interested contractors have until March 17 to submit their responses to the RFI.