ODNI Names Doug Cossa, Brad Schulteis to Acting CIO Roles

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has appointed IT leaders Doug Cossa and Brad Schulteis as acting intelligence community chief information officer and deputy IC CIO, respectively.

Cossa and Schulteis announced their new positions at ODNI in separate LinkedIn posts.

The newly appointed IC acting CIO most recently served as CIO at the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he oversaw the delivery of IT services to the agency and managed the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System, or JWICS.

He replaces Adele Merritt, who was named CIO at the National Institutes of Health in December.

The James Madison University graduate also served as deputy CIO at DIA.

His latest appointment marks a return to ODNI, where he previously served as deputy director of the Mission Integration Division and chief of the Priorities and Assessments Group.

Before his first stint at ODNI, Cossa served as a senior program manager at SAIC.

As deputy IC CIO, Schulteis will be responsible for driving secure collaboration and information-sharing, addressing information enterprise risks and providing oversight of the community’s enterprise IT and related architectures that support artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing and software development, according to his profile on the professional networking platform.

Prior to joining ODNI, he was director of the cloud and security enablement practice at Slalom.

He has held leadership roles at several companies, including senior director for global government solutions at Rackspace Technology, principal solutions engineer for the federal practice at CliQr Technologies and senior solutions architect for the federal segment at Amazon Web Services.