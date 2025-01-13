NTIA Awards $117M for Wireless Innovation

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded over $117.4 million in grants to nine organizations for the development of open and interoperable wireless networks .

NTIA said Friday the awards belong to the second batch of grants from the $1.5 billion Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. The innovation fund is intended for the development of open and interoperable wireless innovations to drive competition, enhance supply chain resilience and reduce network operator and consumer expenses.

NTIA Grant Recipients

The selected projects, which aim to advance open radio unit innovation and commercialization, are:

Airspan Networks was awarded $42.7 million for Highly Efficient 4G/5G O-RU Extensible Platform.

Analog Devices received $10 million for Rakino Direct RF radio platform.

DeepSig secured $10 million for artificial-intelligence-enabled O-RU Spectrum Awareness.

EpiSys Science was awarded $8.2 million for its Sidelink + ULPI: Unlocking O-RAN for 6G project.

New York University also received $10 million for its Spectrally Agile and Scalable Open Radio Units for the Upper Mid-Band project.

Otava landed a $10 million grant for its project called Advancing RF Component Design for New FR3 Spectrum.

Rampart Communications secured $10 million for Advanced Signal Processing Enhancement for Next-Generation, or ASPEN, open radio units. The company will work with Virginia Tech to develop a novel 6G physical layer technology.

SecureG was awarded $6.5 million for Unlocking O-RU Adoption and Growth with Supply Chain Traceability Registry Platform.

Skylark Wireless received $10.1 million for its Architecture for Massive-MIMO Open RAN Energy-efficient Devices, or ArMORED, project.

