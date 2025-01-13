NRO Launches NROL-153 Mission

The National Reconnaissance Office launched the NROL-153 mission from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Jan. 9.

The agency said Thursday it collaborated with Space Force Space Launch Delta 30 and SpaceX for the launch of the NROL-153 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

NROL Missions

NRO is reportedly working to enhance its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, capabilities. It is scheduled to launch 12 missions in 2025 with the goal of advancing the agency’s proliferated architecture by adding additional proliferated launches until 2028 that will ensure sustained growth and innovation.