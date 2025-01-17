NIST Awards $6.3B to Natcast for Long-Term NSTC Operation

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has granted Natcast a $6.3 billion contract for the long-term operation of the National Semiconductor Technology Center .

The Department of Commerce said Thursday Natcast will continue developing the NSTC enabling to operate more efficiently, particularly in streamlining the prototyping process and accelerating innovations for a more sustainable semiconductor workforce. The aim is to solidify the United States’ advantage in the semiconductor industry while aligning with the vision of the CHIPS and Science Act.

The award builds upon the commitment to invest more than $5 billion in the NSTC. In addition, it follows the previously announced $1.1 billion awarded by the CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, or NAPMP, to Natcast for advanced packaging activities and capabilities at the CHIPS for America NSTC Prototyping and NAPMP Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo , remarked, “The NSTC represents the foundation for the next wave of technological breakthroughs, serving as the anchor institution where the future of semiconductor innovation will be shaped. This long-term agreement with Natcast will help close the gap between invention and commercialization, build a resilient semiconductor workforce, and advance both our national and economic security.”

Deirdre Hanford , Natcast CEO, added, “The NSTC represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the shared infrastructure, resources, workforce and collaboration necessary to secure America’s global leadership position in semiconductor technology.”