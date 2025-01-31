NIST Calls for Public Input on New 5G Cybersecurity Paper

The National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has released the draft version of the fifth entry in its Applying 5G Cybersecurity and Privacy Capabilities white paper series and is calling for public comment.

Aim of the White Paper Series

The goal of the white papers is to provide relevant professionals with practices they can implement to ensure the security and privacy of 5G technology, which continues to evolve in terms of its development, deployment and usage, NIST said Thursday.

Reallocation of Temporary Identities

The draft version of the fourth entry in the series was released in November 2024. That paper tackled the reallocation of temporary identities.

No SUPI-Based Paging

The fifth entry in the series tackles the 5G capability known as no subscription permanent identifier, or SUPI, based paging. The capability works to prevent attackers from identifying and locating users.

The paper’s intended readers include those involved in the management and delivery of 5G products and services, such as commercial mobile network operators and potential private 5G network operators.

Interested parties have until Feb. 28 to submit comments.

