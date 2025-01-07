Navy Announces Next Gen Jammer Initial Operational Capability

The U.S. Navy has declared initial operational capability, or IOC, for its Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system .

The NGJ-MB system, developed by RTX business Raytheon , was fielded in December and showcased enhanced capabilities including increased power and target flexibility and jamming technique compared to legacy systems, the Navy said Monday.

Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band System

The NGJ-MB is an enhanced system utilizing up-to-date innovations such as digital, software-based and electronically scanned array technologies. It is being developed to replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on the EA-18G Growler.

Enhanced Warfighting Capabilities

The NGJ-MB comes with enhanced airborne electronic attack, or AEA, capabilities that enables the disruption and degradation of enemy air defense and ground communication systems.

Rear Adm. John Lemmon , program executive officer for tactical aircraft programs, remarked, “Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band improves our fleet’s warfighting advantage in the electromagnetic spectrum. This system provides enhanced capabilities to deny, distract and disorient adversaries’ radars, protecting our naval aviators and allowing them to carry out their missions in contested airspace.”

The capabilities of the NGJ-MB were showcased during the five-month deployment of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. The Electronic Attack Squadron 133 was deployed with the system aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. This was the first time the NGJ-MB was deployed and used in combat.