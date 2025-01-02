Naval Research Laboratory Posts RFI for Engineering Support

The Naval Research Laboratory has begun seeking industry input for the procurement of comprehensive engineering support services to the Optical Sciences Division.

NRL Request for Information Details

According to the notice posted on SAM.gov, NRL is looking for potential sources that can provide support for an integrated program of systems engineering, technical engineering, engineering analysis, independent assessments and research activities needed to develop, measure and assess new and current systems and electronics for the division.

The potential contractor will provide research and development in electro-optic infrared, or EO and IR, systems with the goal of developing advanced communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or ISR, and electronic warfare prototypes.

The RFI was issued on Dec. 31 and interested parties may submit their proposals until Jan. 17. The project is expected to be conducted at the NRL facility in Washington, D.C., though travel in and outside the continental United States may be required for the project.

