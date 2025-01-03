NASA’s New Lunar Retroreflector to Boost Moon Research

NASA is expecting significant scientific discoveries from the use of new retroreflector technology .

The agency said Thursday it aims to utilize the Next Generation Lunar Retroreflector, or NGLR, to further explore the Moon and understand its geological processes, interior structure, crust properties and the evolution of the Earth-Moon system.

The project, part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, is also intended to advance new research on astrophysics, cosmology and lunar physics, including Einstein’s theory of gravity or general relativity.

What Are Lunar Retroreflectors?

Retroreflectors are mirror arrays strategically placed by Apollo astronauts on the Moon over 50 years ago. These retroreflectors reflect laser light from and back to Earth in the same direction with little diffusion or scattering. By determining the time it took for the beams to reflect to Earth, scientists can measure the shape of the Moon and its distance from Earth.

The new retroreflector, developed by University of Maryland in College Park researchers, will reflect short laser pulses from lunar laser ranging observatories on Earth enabling sub-millimeter-precision range measurements.

NASA is set to deliver the NGLR-1 to the Moon on board Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander as part of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services—a.k.a. CLPS—initiative.

Another NGLR, the Artemis Lunar Laser Retroreflector, is being considered to be deployed next as part of the Artemis III Moon mission payload. It will possibly be set up near the Moon’s south pole. A third retroreflector could also be delivered on a future CLPS mission to a non-polar site.