NASA Launches Science & Technology Moon Mission

NASA has launched Blue Ghost Mission 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 15. It is expected to land on the Moon on March 2.

Blue Ghost Mission 1 Objectives

The agency said Wednesday the mission, Firefly Aerospace ’s first Commercial Lunar Payload Services flight for NASA, is bringing scientific and technology demonstrations to the Moon to gain insights into its environment. The mission also aims to test and assess technologies that will enable Artemis astronauts to land safely on the Moon to conduct lunar exploration. Furthermore, the Blue Ghost mission is meant to determine the possible effects of space weather on Earth.

10 NASA Science and Technology Instruments

NASA intends to evaluate and demonstrate several technologies on the lunar surface. Some of the tests will involve drilling on the Moon’s surface, collecting regolith or lunar rocks and soil samples, using navigation satellite systems, implementing radiation-tolerant computing and mitigating lunar dust.

The 10 NASA payloads included in the mission are:

Lunar Instrumentation for Subsurface Thermal Exploration with Rapidity of Texas Tech University

Lunar PlanetVac of Honeybee Robotics

Next Generation Lunar Retroreflector of the University of Maryland

Regolith Adherence Characterization of Aegis Aerospace

Radiation Tolerant Computer of Montana State University

Electrodynamic Dust Shield of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

Lunar Environment heliospheric X-ray Imager of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Boston University and Johns Hopkins University

Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder of Southwest Research Institute

Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment of NASA Goddard, Italian Space Agency

Stereo Camera for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies of NASA’s Langley Research Center