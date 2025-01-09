Kennedy Space Center & Florida Schools to Boost Research, Tech

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and Florida University Space Research Consortium are collaborating to advance research and technology capabilities .

The agency said officials from both organizations signed a memorandum of understanding during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Center.

Advancing Research and Technology Through Collaboration

The collaboration aims to boost research, technology development, education and communication between the Florida spaceport and the consortium, the state’s official space research entity. Through the memorandum of understanding, the partnership intends to support missions and NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration initiative.

What Is the Florida University Space Research Consortium?

The consortium includes the University of Florida, University of Central Florida and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University but plans to add other interested Florida universities. It aims to build a beneficial relationship between Kennedy and the three charter universities based on academic collaboration, shared projects and workforce development. The consortium will focus on advancing innovations in space exploration, research and technology.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, remarked, “As we move deeper into this golden era of space exploration, a new generation of thinkers and leaders will lead the way – thinkers and leaders like the researchers, faculty and students of the Artemis Generation, whom we are pleased to work with through the consortium.”