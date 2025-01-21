NASA Launches Challenge for Climate Resilience

NASA has announced it is seeking companies and organizations that will participate in its Sustainable Business Model Challenge .

The agency said Friday the challenge is intended to empower the participants to utilize its Earth system science data to address critical climate issues. Ten selected teams will receive $10,000 and will be allowed to participate in a 10-week capability development training program that should help them with future projects.

Sustainable Business Model Challenge

The Sustainable Business Model Challenge is intended to promote innovation by encouraging enterprises to develop sustainable business models supporting climate resilience and informed decision-making.

NASA seeks to establish an ecosystem of sustainable enterprises that can utilize climate insights in developing tangible, market-ready services. The ultimate goal is to enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities and businesses.

The challenge invites new businesses to get involved with NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. These programs help in the expansion of technological advancements that help in subduing climate change and promoting sustainability.

Jason Kessler , program executive for the NASA SBIR/STTR program, remarked, “Creative, outcome-driven entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our country’s economy, and we’re excited to see the sustainable climate solutions they’re able to come up with when working closely with NASA’s vast resources and data.”

Interested parties have until June 13 to let NASA know of their intent to participate.