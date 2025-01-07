US, Indian Officials Discuss Strategic Tech Collaborations

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday held a meeting with Ajit Doval, his counterpart from India, during which the two discussed the importance of the joint efforts by their countries to develop and produce strategic technologies beneficial to the world, according to a press release issued by the White House.

US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology

The collaboration is being carried out as part of the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, which Sullivan and Doval launched in 2022 at the behest of U.S. President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since the initiative’s launch, the two countries have moved forward with integrating their technology and defense supply chains, enabled multilateral work with nations from Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and deepened collaboration across key sectors, including cybersecurity, telecommunication, space and semiconductors.

Results of Collaboration

Achievements under the collaboration include a joint effort between U.S. and Indian astronauts at the International Space Station with the upcoming launch of Axiom-4; progress in discussions between Ultra Maritime and Bharat Dynamics for the co-production of U.S. sonobuoys in support of the U.S. and Indian defense industrial bases; and the building of a collaborative program between the Geological Survey of India and the U.S. Geological Survey on exploration of rare earth elements and critical mineral deposits.

Sullivan and Doval went on to express confidence in the endurance of the partnerships established between their governments as well as their respective industries and academic institutions.