HHS Publishes AI Strategy Roadmap Focused on Innovation, Safe Use

The Department of Health and Human Services has announced four objectives guiding its new artificial intelligence strategy’s implementation, with a push on innovation as one of the initiatives lined up. The AI Strategic Plan supports the department’s goal of protecting and enhancing Americans’ health, while also pursuing the responsible use of emerging technologies, HHS said Friday.

The plan’s drive toward AI innovation aims at expanding the technology’s use across value chains and infrastructure modernization and public-private partnerships to support AI adoption. To advance the roadmap’s work on AI safety and responsible use, the initiatives include the development of HHS standards on the utilization of federal resources for trustworthy AI use.

Information-Sharing and Partnerships

In addition, the strategic plan is geared to support information-sharing methods on standards, best practices and potential partnerships. The roadmap’s objectives also include the development of open-source AI tools with user-friendly and customizable features to democratize access to the technology.

As its fourth objective, the HHS plan will pursue measures to grow AI-empowered workforces and organizations to enable staff to make the best use of the technology.

Deputy HHS Secretary Andrea Palm expressed optimism for AI’s transformational potential to support U.S. health services delivery.

“These technologies hold unparalleled ability to drive innovation through accelerating scientific breakthroughs, improving medical product safety and effectiveness, improving health outcomes through care delivery, increasing access to human services, and optimizing public health,” she said.