Elizabeth John Named CHIPS’ Chief Portfolio Admin Officer

Elizabeth John , a seasoned innovator and operator, has announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed by the Department of Commerce as chief portfolio administration officer for the CHIPS program .

In her new role, John will leverage her 24 years of operations, technology and data experience as she prioritizes the enhancement of national and economic security while aiding in the creation of new employment opportunities.

Elizabeth John’s Career Highlights

Prior to joining the DOC, John was with the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company for 14 years. She most recently served as an associate partner for the global public sector practice, aiding national, state and local leaders in developing inclusive economies by leveraging technology and data. She was the chief of staff of the chief technology office and an associate partner and management consultant for the McKinsey Organization Practice.

John also worked at Procter & Gamble for over eight years, specializing in procurement and manufacturing. She served as senior purchases manager for both the global innovation and global fragrance divisions. The executive also served as NA fiber technology leader and the raw materials manager at the company’s Albany plant.

The DOC officer founded and developed global software-as-a-service businesses, serving as chief operating officer and CEO.