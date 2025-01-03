DSCA Completes Round of CV Enrollment for NSPT Workforce

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has announced that 23 federal agencies have completed the onboarding process into continuous vetting, or CV, services for the non-sensitive public trust, or NSPT, workforce.

The agency said Thursday a total of 26,540 NSPT members have already enrolled in the CV services, as of Dec. 12. It aims to onboard the whole NSPT population by the end of fiscal year 2025.

Continuous Vetting Services

The DCSA launched the phased rollout of the CV services for NSPT members in August 2024. The ongoing process, part of the Trusted Workforce 2.0 whole-of-government personnel vetting reform initiative, is being implemented in lieu of the current reinvestigation requirement conducted every five years. It is accompanied by attendant services, such as threat reporting to agencies, alert management and real-time threat analysis.

The CV regularly performs background checks on the NSPT population to maintain their adherence to security clearance requirements. This is necessary for identifying and managing potential risks.

The NSPT workforce is composed of individuals in non-national security roles whose possible misconduct could negatively impact the integrity and efficiency of government service. These non-sensitive roles, designated as public trust, may include rulemaking, law enforcement, public safety and health services, safeguarding government information systems and other critical functions.