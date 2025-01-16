DOE Announces $625M Funding Opportunity for QIS Research Centers

The Department of Energy’s Office of Science has announced the availability of $625 million in funding to establish national research centers to help accelerate advances in new quantum-based technology platforms to support the development of capabilities in quantum information science, or QIS.

DOE said Tuesday the funding opportunity is open only to the department’s national laboratories.

Pre-proposals are required and are due March 12.

DOE set a June 4 deadline for final proposals.

What Is the Purpose of the National QIS Research Centers?

The proposed National QIS Research Centers will deliver tech prototypes, capabilities, and other breakthroughs that can be further developed into new resources or capabilities in support of the QIS research and development community.

The centers will integrate basic research, engineering, technical development and other innovations in a co-design framework.

Technical Areas of Interest

The centers will focus on several technical areas, including quantum computing and simulation, quantum communications, quantum devices and sensors, quantum foundries and materials, and chemistry for QIS systems and applications.

Each technical area has subtopics. Under quantum communications, subtopics include fundamental limits on information transfer in quantum systems; tools and techniques to address transduction and network integration; and facilities to support network development and testing.