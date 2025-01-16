New Report Tackles Supply Chain Illumination at DOD

Since 2022, the Department of Defense has taken multiple steps and made progress in supply chain illumination, or SCI, a process that provides visibility into and transparency regarding the entities, products, parts and raw materials comprising one’s supply chain, according to a report released recently by the Defense Business Board.

Why Is Supply Chain Illumination Necessary?

Such visibility is necessary in light of the complexities of modern supply chains, evolving threats and geopolitical disruptions, the report said. Through supply chain illumination, the DOD can work to identify risks and mitigate them and thereby ensure national security and operational readiness.

Leadership Alignment in SCI

Despite the progress made, six areas remain where the DOD can further improve, according to the report. First, the agency must work to ensure that leaders at all layers incorporate strategic supply chain illumination objectives into their respective operational practices.

Centralizing SCRM Data Management

Second, directives must be updated in order to empower the centralization of supply chain risk management, or SCRM, data governance, management and integration. Decentralization undermines not only supply chain illumination but also the DOD’s ability to generate actionable insights.

Outcome-Driven Approach to SCI

Third, the DOD should shift to a more focused, outcome-driven approach to illumination. The agency’s broad-based approach to enterprise-wide visibility slows down the securing of essential supply chain nodes due to the prioritization of comprehensive datasets over the addressing of critical risks.

Need for Standardization

Fourth, the DOD should establish standardized practices for Digital Bills of Materials and Software Bills of Materials. The lack of such standards undermines the ability to trace suppliers. The agency should also establish a defined technology stack, whose absence slows progress in supply chain modernization and illumination.

Capacity-Building

Fifth, agency expertise and capacity in supply chain illumination techniques and tools must be built up. The same is true for systems integration, advanced analytics and emerging technologies. The shortage of talent in these fields limit the agency’s ability to modernize and deploy modular supply chain technologies.

SCI Vision

Finally, a cohesive long-term vision for supply chain illumination must be formulated. The lack of forward planning for SCI limits the DOD’s ability to adapt to evolving supply chain challenges.