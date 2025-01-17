DLA Launches New Supplier Pathway Program Search Feature

The Defense Logistics Agency has launched a new tool for small business owners to obtain the contact details for the supply chain of the items or services they are offering.

The agency said Thursday interested businesses can now use a search function on DLA’s Small Business webpage to get in touch with specific contacts.

Supplier Pathway Program

The new search tool represents the initial phase of the Supplier Pathway program designed to guide new vendors in navigating the government’s contracting processes. It also makes it easier for these new entrants, particularly small business owners, to understand the nuances of contracting with DLA.

In utilizing the search tool, users simply enter the supply or service they are offering. This will provide them with search results related to the product or service code and the name of the managing DLA supply chain. The results will also show links to particular supply chains, giving contractors the data they need; this includes instructions about procurement processes and policies.

DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn said, “Arming small businesses with the information they need to create pathways for contracting with us is just one way we’re working to expand our industrial base partnerships. Stronger ties with small businesses will ultimately strengthen our industrial base and lead us to solutions for tough challenges like logistics in a contested environment.”

The next phase of the Supplier Pathway program will provide the detailed step-by-step process necessary to collaborate with DLA.