DIU Issues Solicitation for AI-Enabled Diligence Evaluation

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for artificial intelligence-enabled diligence evaluation , or AIDE.

DIU AIDE Platform Attributes

The DIU said the request for proposal was initially posted on SAM.gov on Jan. 13, 2020, and updated on Oct. 2, 2023. Interested parties may send their responses by Jan. 21.

The RFP involves the use of AI to optimize industrial foreign influence analysis, business intelligence and due diligence processes.

Contractors should be able to develop a platform or service that integrates and evaluates financial, business intelligence and workflow data from various sources. The potential platform should also be able to provide in-depth analysis, risk management and summary reports to streamline due diligence processes.

In addition, it should scan and analyze diverse commercial data and leverage a risk-based analysis framework. This will enable the platform to determine possible issues such as adversarial capital, business relationships, cyber hygiene, financial stability, intellectual property protection, supply chain resilience and technology-sharing agreements.

Other important aspects of the potential AIDE platform include: