DHS Seeks Proposals for R&D Projects

The Department of Homeland Security’s Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, Program has begun seeking proposals for the procurement of research and development projects related to homeland security .

Topics for Latest DHS SBIR Program Solicitation

The department said Monday the proposals should involve innovations focused on fentanyl attribution forensics and source profiling, data analysis tools, situational awareness and cybersecurity capabilities, digital injection attack prevention measures, stream of commerce analysis tools and wired interconnection cables or adapters.

The project, which should also consider the potential for commercialization, is open to small business concerns, or SBCs. This includes veteran‐owned, service‐disabled veteran‐owned and women‐owned businesses as well as socially and economically disadvantaged small business concerns and small disadvantaged businesses.

Interested parties may send their proposals until Jan. 21.

DHS SBIR Program Director Dusty Lang said, “Our mission is to offer opportunities for small businesses, including those new to working with the federal government, to secure funding for research and development of cutting-edge technologies.”

The DHS SBIR program, launched in 2004, aims to boost the participation of small businesses in government-led R&D programs and enhance homeland security capabilities.