DCSA to Release NBIS Product Roadmap to Customers

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has revealed that its National Background Investigation Services Program Management Office is making its product roadmap available to customers and stakeholders in the defense and federal sectors.

The agency said Wednesday the product roadmap is intended to guide NBIS customer agencies in preparing their transition to the system, which will be utilized for personnel vetting requirements under the federal Trusted Workforce 2.0 policy.

National Background Investigation Services Program

NBIS is an information technology system that is utilized for end-to-end personnel vetting necessary for TW 2.0 to streamline the onboarding process of new hires, enable federal workforce mobility and gain insight into employee behavior.

According to Rob Schadey , NBIS executive program manager, the product roadmap outlines the plan for the release, testing and operationalization of products and services to DCSA customers and stakeholders. The NBIS product roadmap, built using Agile software methodology, will be constantly updated during the development process to guide customers and stakeholders.

“NBIS is crucial to realizing the TW 2.0 vision for the federal government — the product roadmap informs the milestones and metrics published in the Trusted Workforce quarterly progress report,” said Schadey.