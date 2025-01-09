David Henry Named Defense Innovation Unit Deputy CIO

The Defense Innovation Unit has appointed David Henry, a senior cyber leader, as deputy chief information officer.

Henry announced his new position in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

David Henry’s Career Background

Prior to DIU, he was a senior cyber adviser at the Department of Defense’s Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy.

His industry career included time as an executive for the cyber practice at Accenture Federal Services and adviser at Dark Wolf Solutions.

The Stanford University industrial engineering graduate spent more than two decades within the U.S. Air Force, where he served as deputy chief information security officer, deputy director for cyberspace strategy and policy and director of cyberspace plans and requirements.