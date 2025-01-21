DARPA to Develop Self-Healing Computers

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency plans to develop self-healing computers that are capable of safeguarding themselves from cyberattacks .

The agency said Friday these capabilities are possible by addressing gaps in forensic data on a data-sharing service dubbed ‘the bus.’

DARPA’s Red-C Program

Defense Department vehicles and personal computers are examples of bus-based systems that lack the proper protection from cyberthreats. DARPA intends to safeguard these critical systems by utilizing the Reclaiming Bus-based Systems During Compromise, or Red-C, program to develop the algorithms that create self-healing systems.

The agency will also look into the possibility of retrofitting firmware with forensic sensors, allowing components to monitor each other. This capability enables on-system detection, repair and inoculation. Existing threat detection services happen off-system.

DARPA recently managed to build a dataset that can detect 99 percent of ransomware. The focus will now shift to the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express and Compute Express Link. The aim is to develop a prototype with PCIe/CXL bus architectures that should enable the system to identify and receive from attacks.