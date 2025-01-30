DARPA Announces Securing AI for Battlefield Effective Robustness Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a special notice informing the public of a new program that intends to establish an exemplar artificial intelligence red team to assess AI-enabled battlefield systems.

What Does SABER Intend to Do?

According to a notice published Wednesday, the Securing Artificial Intelligence for Battlefield Effective Robustness, or SABER, program wants the AI red team to have the technical competency and be equipped with counter-AI tools and techniques to operationally evaluate AI-enabled autonomous aerial and ground systems that could be fielded within the next one to three years.

DARPA said the program also seeks to establish a sustainable model for an operational AI red teaming process.

To help the AI red team, DARPA will look for vendors that can assist in evaluating, surveying, selecting, building and employing physical, adversarial AI, cyber and electronic warfare techniques and tools to facilitate the operational assessment of AI-enabled system development and deployment pipelines.

The contractor should serve as an integration lead that could help integrate the technologies into an interoperable operational toolkit that could be used by the AI red team.

DARPA expects the toolkit to enable future AI red teams in support of the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

