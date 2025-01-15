Danielle Rowell Appointed Acting CISO at OPM

The Office of Personnel Management has appointed Danielle Rowell as its acting chief information security officer, bringing over a decade of IT and cybersecurity experience to the post.

Announcing her new role in a Tuesday LinkedIn post, Rowell noted she is “honored to embark on this extraordinary journey.” Before the promotion, the new acting CISO has served as chief of cyber engineering at OPM since November 2022.

Rowell’s Professional and Academic Credentials

Per LinkedIn, Rowell is an International Coaching Federation-certified career and leadership coach, helping professionals unlock their capabilities and address challenges. She is a co-owner and director of life coaching at Mental Health CPR and worked with the Servant Coach for more than three years.

Earlier, the new appointee held several leadership roles in the federal government, such as IT portfolio manager and deputy chief information systems security manager. She was an information assurance engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, a risk analyst at Technical and Project Engineering and a project analyst at JPI.

Rowell earned a master’s in cybersecurity policy from the University of Maryland Global Campus and her bachelor’s degree in communications from Old Dominion University.