Daniel Holtzman Named CDAO Deputy Executive Director

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, or CDAO, has appointed Daniel Holtzman, a veteran technology leader, as deputy executive director.

Holtzman announced his new position in a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

Daniel Holtzman’s Career Background

According to his profile on the professional networking site, he most recently served as CDAO’s chief information officer and authorizing officer.

Before CDAO, Holtzman spent six years at the U.S. Air Force, where he served as director for cyberspace innovation.

In 2016, he was named the first Air Force Highly Qualified Expert for Cyber and was responsible for program protection planning, cybersecurity, supply chain risk management, security engineering, mission and system assurance and resiliency.

The CDAO executive previously served as a portfolio manager at MITRE, chief information officer at Vanguard Research and software engineer at Draper.