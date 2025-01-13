DAF Issues RFI for Wideband Global Satellite Communications

The Department of the Air Force has started seeking industry input for the design modification of the Wideband Global Satellite Communications, or WGS, Joint Hub for commercial Medium Earth Orbit and Geostationary Earth Orbit applications.

According to the notice posted on SAM.gov Friday, the DAF is conducting market research to determine the potential cost, schedule and effort for the project.

Protected Tactical Enterprise Service

The Protected Tactical Enterprise Service, or PTES, constitutes the ground system of the system delivering an anti-jam wideband SATCOM capability. It includes components for the Joint Hub, Mission Management System, Key Management System, Key Loading and Initialization Facility, and Network Management System.

The PTES aims to support warfighters utilizing the WGS satellites while later phases will support other suitable satellites that can serve as a transponder for the Protected Tactical Waveform. PTES JHs are being developed for WGS support and utilized with user terminals to aid PTW operations. A Joint Hub Variant, or JHV, will also be developed with MMS upgrades to provide support to MEO and other satellite systems.

The request for information also focuses on Phase 3 of the PTW over Commercial, or PTWoC, MEO effort, where PTW services will be added to Phase 2 teleport terminals.