Department of Commerce Invests $70M in MACOM Facilities

The Department of Commerce has invested $70 million in MACOM Technology Solutions to enhance semiconductor supply chain resilience .

MACOM Facilities Expansion and Modernization

The department said Tuesday the two parties have signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms on a proposed CHIPS investment that will provide MACOM with the funds for the expansion and modernization of its facilities in Lowell, Massachusetts and Durham, North Carolina. The project is expected to generate 350 manufacturing and 60 construction jobs.

The facilities, designated by the Department of Defense as Category 1A Trusted Foundries, aims to boost the production of compound semiconductors, particularly 100mm Gallium Nitride and Gallium Arsenide. The proposed project is also intended to enable the facilities to produce 150mm GaN and meet potential domestic demands for radio frequency and microwave GaN technology.

These semiconductor materials are crucial in manufacturing high frequency defense systems such as airborne and ground-based radar, as well as commercial systems like telecommunications.