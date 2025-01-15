Department of Commerce Awards $210M in Grants to 6 Tech Hubs

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has unveiled plans to award an estimated $210 million in implementation grants to six Tech Hub Designees.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday the additional funding was granted by Congress through the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act.
Selected Tech Hubs
The six Tech Hubs selected for this round of grants include:
- American Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Tech Hub with $48 million
- Birmingham Biotechnology Hub of the Southern Research Institute with $44 million
- Corvallis Microfluidics Tech Hub of Oregon State University with $45 million
- Critical Minerals and Materials for Advanced Energy Tech Hub of the University of Missouri System with $29 million
- Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub of Maine Technology Institute with $22 million
- Vermont Gallium Nitride Tech Hub of the University of Vermont with $23 million
These Hubs are included in the 31 Tech Hubs appointed in October 2023 to boost production of critical technologies, generate jobs in innovative industries, enhance the country’s economic and national security and drive the growth of next-generation industries.
The EDA will collaborate with the National Science Foundation to provide customized resources and dedicated support to the Tech Hubs.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, remarked, “The Tech Hubs Program and this latest allocation of funds are the result of bipartisan cooperation in Congress – I hope that good-faith work will endure so we can continue to invest in these centers of excellence across the nation, which in return, are providing good-paying jobs in industries of the future and helping to strengthen U.S. economic and national security.”