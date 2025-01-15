Department of Commerce Awards $210M in Grants to 6 Tech Hubs

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has unveiled plans to award an estimated $210 million in implementation grants to six Tech Hub Designees.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday the additional funding was granted by Congress through the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act.

Selected Tech Hubs

The six Tech Hubs selected for this round of grants include:

American Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Tech Hub with $48 million

Birmingham Biotechnology Hub of the Southern Research Institute with $44 million

Corvallis Microfluidics Tech Hub of Oregon State University with $45 million

Critical Minerals and Materials for Advanced Energy Tech Hub of the University of Missouri System with $29 million

Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub of Maine Technology Institute with $22 million

Vermont Gallium Nitride Tech Hub of the University of Vermont with $23 million

These Hubs are included in the 31 Tech Hubs appointed in October 2023 to boost production of critical technologies, generate jobs in innovative industries, enhance the country’s economic and national security and drive the growth of next-generation industries.

The EDA will collaborate with the National Science Foundation to provide customized resources and dedicated support to the Tech Hubs.