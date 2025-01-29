Chuck Borges Appointed CDO at Social Security Administration

Chuck Borges , a retired U.S. Navy Commander, shared on LinkedIn Tuesday that he has been appointed as chief data officer at the Social Security Administration .

Chuck Borges’ Career

The executive was most recently with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he served as business owner of the 1CDC Data Platform, senior advisor for business analytics and acting head of the technology implementation office.

Borges was a White House presidential innovation fellow, where he oversaw the development of a strategic direction and updated implementation plan for the public health data modernization efforts of the CDC. He also worked with the White House data team. Borges currently serves as a board member at the Presidential Innovation Fellows Foundation.

The new CDO briefly worked at Deloitte as a specialist manager for digital strategy and analytics.

Borges served in various roles while he was with the Navy. During the latter part of his Naval career, Borges spearheaded acquisition initiatives that enabled Department of Defense users to leverage data and analytics.

He served as the military director of analytics for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and CDO for the Naval Air Systems Command. Borges also served as data analytics team lead for the Navy.