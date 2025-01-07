Army Develops AI/ML Data Analytics Platform

The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Data Science Directorate is launching NETCOM Edge, an advanced data analytics environment powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Edge is the government’s first AI/ML data science development platform to integrate open-source tools on the Department of Defense Information Network – Army, or DODIN-A, the service said Monday.

What Is NETCOM Edge?

Developed by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, Edge is a turnkey platform that consolidates AI/ML development tools into one open-source system. It is hosted on the Army Endpoint Security Solution, or AESS, which uses a data mesh architecture to ensure that data is protected from cyberthreats.

NETCOM data scientists will utilize Edge to deploy ML algorithms in support of the missions of the NETCOM G-2, the Global Cyber Center and the 7th Theater Support Command.

"The launch of NETCOM Edge empowers our teams with unparalleled access to advanced AI/ML tools, enabling them to make informed, timely decisions that will enhance our operational effectiveness and security posture," commented Maj. Gen. Denise McPhail, commanding general of NETCOM.

The DSD and NETCOM G-2 will be the first to use the AI/ML platform. Alan Whitehurst, lead computer scientist at the DSD, said the NETCOM Edge will achieve full operational capability and expand its user base in January 2025.