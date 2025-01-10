Army Holds Industry Day for $1B AI & Software at Pace Contract Vehicle

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, or PEO IEW&S, held an industry day on Tuesday to inform industry stakeholders of a potential 10-year, $1 billion multiple-award task order contract to meet the service branch’s artificial intelligence and software development requirements for intelligence, jammers and sensors, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Through the Artificial Intelligence and Software at Pace, or AIS@P, contract vehicle, the Army plans to rapidly award at least 40 individual task orders worth approximately $25 million or less each over a decade.

Under the procurement vehicle, the Army will give vendors 14 days to submit offers once the request for proposals is released. Upon receipt of the offers, the service will assess and make awards within 16 days.

“We’re trying … to really open the aperture for government to access innovative solutions … lower barriers to entry [and] keep pace in our space of AI and EW,” said Brig. Gen. Ed Barker, program executive officer for IEW&S.

Proposed 7 Pools for AIS@P

To bid on the vehicle’s task orders, offerors must qualify for at least one of seven pools: AI onboarding support; data management and labeling; model development and training; test and evaluation; software and systems engineering support; electromagnetic spectrum techniques support; and infrastructure as a service.

Kyle Perkins, the brigadier general’s chief of staff, said a final request for information could be released by Jan. 13, followed by an updated draft RFP in February and a final solicitation in March.

Perkins added that initial contract awards could be issued in the final quarter of fiscal year 2025.