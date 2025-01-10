Argonne National Lab to Oversee 2 Microelectronics Studies

The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory will manage two research projects as part of DOE’s Microelectronics Science Research Centers to explore advanced memory systems and design approaches for microelectronics devices.

In May 2024, DOE announced that it would invest $160 million over four years in microelectronic research and development projects led by national labs. The investment also supports the establishment of the research centers.

Ultra Dense Memory Project

Argonne said Thursday one of the projects will explore the future generations of extreme-scale memories and their synthesis for off-chip and on-chip applications.

Supratik Guha, senior adviser to Argonne’s Physical Sciences and Engineering directorate, will lead the project, titled, “Ultra Dense Memory: Atom Scale Material Dynamics and Systems Consequences.”

The University of Chicago, Purdue University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Chicago State University, IBM and Micron Technologies are the academic and industrial partners for this research project.

BIA Project

The other Argonne project, “BIA: A Co-Design Methodology to Transform Materials and Computer Architecture Research for Energy Efficiency,” will focus on developing a codesign methodology for microelectronics.

Valerie Taylor, an Argonne Distinguished Fellow and director of the Mathematics and Computer Science division, will lead the BIA project, which includes the University of Chicago, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Northwestern University and Rice University as lab and academic partners.

The project also includes an industry advisory board with representatives from Northrop Grumman, AMD, NVIDIA, Enosemi and Lam Research.