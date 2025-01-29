Argonne Deploys Aurora Supercomputer for International Researchers

Argonne National Laboratory has made its Aurora exascale supercomputer available to international researchers to accelerate new scientific discoveries.

Boasting enhanced capabilities for simulation, artificial intelligence and data analysis, Aurora is expected to advance breakthroughs in airplane design, cosmology, drug discovery and nuclear energy research, ANL said Tuesday. Scientists are already using the machine for their research in cancer cure, materials discovery and energy technologies.

Advancing Innovative Science Projects

Following Aurora’s introduction, the initial batch of users previewed its potential capabilities, according to Michael Papka, director of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, or ALCF. “We’re eager to see how the broader scientific community will use the system to transform their research,” he noted.

Katherine Riley, ALCF director of science, added that the supercomputer’s ability to model complex physical systems and process massive amounts of data will enable scientists to accelerate discoveries that deepen humans’ understanding of the world. “The projects running on Aurora represent some of the most ambitious and innovative science happening today,” she said.

Aurora’s Capabilities

Aurora is reportedly one of the fastest computer systems in the world, alongside two other systems located at Department of Energy national laboratories. Scientists employ its AI capabilities to discover new battery materials, design new drugs and accelerate fusion energy research.

Researchers have lined up several projects for Aurora, such as developing models of a human circulatory system, nuclear reactors and supernovae to gain new insights into their behavior. The machine’s capacity to process massive datasets will also be used to analyze data streams from large-scale research facilities.