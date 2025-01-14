Andrew Merkle Named R&D Head at Johns Hopkins Physics Lab

Andrew Merkle has been selected as the new head of the Research and Exploratory Development Department , or REDD, at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

The Laurel, Maryland-based organization said Monday Merkle will spearhead the department’s innovation advancements.

Andrew Merkle’s Career

Merkle has spent almost 25 years at John Hopkins APL. He most recently served as the mission area executive for REDD. In this role, he was responsible for the creation of research programs on national security, including the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery, the development of new technologies to strengthen climate security and the implementation of biotechnologies for national security and health.

He also held the position of program area manager for research, principal researcher and program manager. Merkle also served for eight years as a senior researcher for biomechanics & injury mitigation systems. He joined the JHU APL in 2000 as an associate researcher and biomechanical engineer.

Before working for the research and development center, Merkle taught biomechanics at the University of Maryland at College Park for three years.

In addition, the executive is currently the chair of systems engineering in Johns Hopkins University’s Engineering for Professionals program.