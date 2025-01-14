Alicia Rouault Joins Health & Human Services as CTO

The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed public sector tech executive Alicia Rouault as chief technology officer.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, Rouault stated that she will join a group of tech leaders to establish the new Office of the Chief Technology Officer, which she said will be responsible for overseeing HHS’ digital strategy and services, developing data policy, anticipating emergent technology and data requirements and coordinating innovation across programs to foster research and development, experimentation and tech adoption.

According to Rouault, the technology leaders comprising the new HHS office are Meghan Dierks, newly appointed chief artificial intelligence officer; Kristen Honey, new chief data officer; and Steven Posnack, principal deputy assistant secretary for technology policy at the HHS Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy segment.

Alicia Rouault’s Career Background

In addition to her CTO role, she will serve as associate deputy assistant secretary for technology policy at HHS to advance the department’s mission through the use of innovative technology, digital services, data and public-private partnerships.

Rouault most recently served as director of the Facing Financial Shock Portfolio at the U.S. Digital Service.

In her post, the technology leader said she worked on some complex service delivery challenges during her tenure at USDS, including efforts to modernize unemployment insurance and improve income verification and identity-proofing processes across human services programs.

Before USDS, she served as director of state and local government and director of product at 18F within the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services.

Her career also included time as a senior adviser to Jennifer Pahlka, founder of Code for America, and CEO and founder of tech startup LocalData.