Air Force Successfully Releases Laser-Guided Bombs From F-35

The U.S. Air Force’s United Operational Test Team has released for the first time a GBU-54 Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition, or LJDAM, from an F-35 aircraft.

The team carried out the weapon delivery event, or WDE, using an F-35C from the Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 9 Detachment at Edwards Air Force Base in California, the USAF said Thursday. The successful test advances ongoing efforts to fully integrate the LJDAM on all F-35 versions.

Enhancing F-35’s Air-to-Surface Strike Capability

Commenting on the milestone, Cmdr. Michael Procelli, an F-35 pilot, noted that the ability to carry LJDAMs externally will boost the combat plane’s air-to-surface strike capability.

“This WDE expands the Joint Strike Fighter’s flexibility when countering asymmetrical threats with more kinetic options,” he explained.

The GBU-54 precision-guided bomb uses laser energy to accurately strike static and moving surface targets. The Pentagon expects the LJDAM to be a lethal addition to the F-35’s air-to-surface munitions catalog once it becomes fully operational.

Improved Situational Awareness

During the demo, the team subjected the Stores Management System, which manages weapons loading on the F-35, to check how it handles rapid multiple weapons releases. When the bombs were released, they were guided to the target by the onboard laser inside the aircraft’s Electro-Optical Targeting System, or EOTS.

According to USAF, the combination of modern infrared, infrared search and track, and a combat laser delivered improved situational awareness. The test also showcased the F-35’s ability to accurately engage targets in a dynamic environment and highlighted the EOTS’ advanced capabilities.