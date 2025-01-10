Air Force Authorizes EPAWSS for Full-Rate Production

The U.S. Air Force has authorized the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System, or EPAWSS, for full-rate production under a $615.8 million contract.

Contract recipient Boeing will develop 45 sets of EPAWSS production kits for the F-15E Strike Eagle fleet, Defense News reported Friday. The system is manufactured by BAE Systems and is designed to allow F-15 fighters to locate threats in highly contested environments.

In March 2021, Boeing awarded BAE Systems a contract for EPAWSS’ low-rate initial production.

Kevin Fournier , BAE Systems’ EPAWSS program director, said, “BAE Systems is currently on schedule in support of Boeing’s F-15 EPAWSS LRIP production activities and is looking forward to supporting Boeing in the [full rate production] phase of the program.”

The EPAWSS kits will be constructed in St. Louis, Missouri and Nashua, New Hampshire. Boeing also plans to continue installing EPAWSS on operational F-15’s in San Antonio, Texas.

EPAWSS Services

EPAWSS aims to provide services to help an F-15 fight adversarial air defense systems. These services include geolocation, situational awareness, radar warning and self-defense capabilities.

The electronic warfare system is currently being flown on F-15 jets at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Portland Air National Guard Base in Oregon.