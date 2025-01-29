The Wash100 Class of 2025 Is Here

The wait is over — Executive Mosaic is proud to announce the winners of the competitive and prestigious 2025 Wash100 Award !

Each year, the Wash100 Award recognizes the most influential, outstanding and promising executives working in the vast government contracting ecosystem. These individuals are chosen for their consistent and unparalleled demonstration of leadership, innovation, vision, reliability and achievement.

“The 2025 Wash100 Award shines a spotlight on the leaders who are redefining what’s possible in the GovCon industry, especially during what we’re sure will be a year of major transformation in the sector,” said Jim Garrettson , Executive Mosaic CEO and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“As always, this year’s recipients embody the qualities that drive progress: bold leadership, inventive thinking and an unyielding dedication to excellence. These 100 visionaries are not only shaping today’s government and industry landscapes but are also laying the groundwork for a more innovative and resilient future. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and the transformative impact they will make in the year ahead,” Garrettson added.

The 2025 Wash100 Winners

Executive Mosaic saw a record surge in executive nominations this year, more than doubling the submissions from the previous cycle.

The 2025 Wash100 list highlights a dynamic mix of leaders, with 24 percent serving in the public sector, 69 percent representing the GovCon industry and seven percent coming from other segments of the broader GovCon landscape. Dedicated to honoring visionaries and trailblazers, Executive Mosaic carefully selects recipients who drive meaningful change in the industry. This year, we’re excited to welcome 37 first-time honorees to the prestigious Wash100 list.

